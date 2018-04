Former Brazilian international Ronaldinho (L) and former Dutch international Clarence Seedorf arrive for the Final Draw of the FIFA World Cup 2018 at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Dec 1, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Retired Brazilian soccer great Ronaldinho said here Friday he was confident that convalescing Brazil captain Neymar will recover in time to help the Canarinho win the 2018 World Cup.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of an all-star charity match in Geneva, Ronaldinho, a member of the Brazil squad that won the World Cup in 2002, said he expects Neymar to be match fit by mid-June, when the 2018 tournament will get under way in Russia.