Former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho speaks during press conference at a hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/Dai Kurokawa

Retired Brazil soccer great Ronaldinho arrived here Friday to do promotion for a chain of betting shops, making Kenya the fourth country he has visited since a Brazilian court ordered his passport seized for failing to pay a $2.7 million fine.

The 38-year-old landed in Nairobi a week after a court in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul revoked his passport and that of brother for defaulting on the fine.