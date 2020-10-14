Cristiano Ronaldo’s positive Covid-19 results sent shudders through international football, raising questions about health protocol amid a pandemic and bruising Juventus’ share prices.
A handout photo made available by Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) shows Portugal national soccer team player Cristiano Ronaldo in the balcony of his room during his team training session for the upcoming UEFA Nations League soccer match with Sweden, Lisbon, Portugal, 13 October 2020. EFE/EPA/DIOGO PINTO / HANDOUT
