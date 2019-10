Cristiano Ronaldo (C) of Portugal and Mykola Matviyenko (L) of Ukraine in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group B qualifying soccer match in Kiev, Ukraine, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Portugals Cristiano Ronaldo (L) with Ukraine head-coach Andriy Shevchenko after the UEFA Euro 2020 Group B qualifying round soccer match at Olympic stadium, in Kiev, Ukraine, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/PAULO NOVAIS

Cristiano Ronaldo (C) of Portugal celebrates his goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group B qualifying soccer match against Ukraine in Kiev, Ukraine, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Portugals Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with his 700th career goal after scoring on a penalty kick during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group B qualifying round soccer match against Ukraine at Olympic stadium, in Kiev, Ukraine, 14 October 2019. EFE/EPA/PAULO NOVAIS

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo augmented his status as a worldwide soccer icon on Monday by scoring the 700th goal of his professional career, this one against Ukraine.

So far, Ronaldo has played for Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, but this goal came on his outing with the Portuguese national team.