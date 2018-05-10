Real Madrid players (L-R) Marco Asensio, Sergio Ramos, and goalkeeper Kiko Casilla attend their team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, 08 May 2018. Real Madrid will face Sevilla FC in their Spanish Primera Division soccer match on May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo and defender Dani Carvajal on Thursday continued their respective recovery processes in preparation for the Champions League final against Liverpool on May 26 in Kiev.

Real Madrid reported that Ronaldo exercised on Thursday inside the club facilities to recover from an ankle sprain suffered in the match against rival Barcelona on Sunday, while Carvajal, who was injured at the Champions League semi-final tie against Bayern Munich in Allianz Arena in Munich on May 1, trained alone on the grass.