Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier match between Lithuania and Portugal in Vilnius, Lithuania, 10 September 2019. EFE-EPA/VALDA KALINA

Cristiano Ronaldo closed in on the all-time international goals record after he scored four goals for Portugal in a 5-1 win over Lithuania in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The 34-year-old goal machine now has a tally of 93 goals for his national team, just 16 short of Iranian legend Ali Daei's record of 109 goals in 149 appearances.