Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy after the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Uruguay defender Diego Godin and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino were nominated by France Football magazine Monday for the prestigious Ballon d'Or awards.

The five players were named in the second round of the 30-nominee list, joining the first round that included Real Madrid pair, France forward Karim Benzema and Wales winger Gareth Bale, Manchester City's forward Sergio Aguero of Argentina, Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani of Uruguay and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker of Brazil.