Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday scored the decider in the Turin derby at Torino (0-1), with a penalty at 20 minutes to go to, strengthening Juventus' lead in the Italian Serie A.

Cristiano unlocked a difficult encounter for Juventus and scored his eleventh league goal of the season, allowing him to equal Poland's Krzysztof Piatek, the Genoa striker, who was in command of the top scorers' standings.