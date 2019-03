Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the Italian Super Cup match between Juventus FC and Milan at King Abdullah al-Jawhara International Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has announced he plans to open a hair transplant center in the Spanish capital, to add to his ever-expanding list of business ventures.

Ronaldo is set to invest 25 million euros ($28 million) over the upcoming four years in Insparya, a ten-year-old Portuguese hair replacement center that has carried out over 35,000 hair transplants in Portugal.