Kylian Mbappe (L) of France and Martin Campana (bottom) of Uruguay in action during the international friendly soccer match between France and Uruguay at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, France, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HERVE RANCHIN

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann (L) and Barcelona midfielder Arthur (R) in action during the Spanish La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (C) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus vs Spal at Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe have been nominated for the Best Player of the Year by the Globe Soccer Awards, the Dubai-based event announced Monday.

Now with Italian club Juventus, Portugal forward Ronaldo is a strong contender to win a sixth Globe for Best Player, after having led his former club Real Madrid to win a third straight UEFA Champions League title in May.