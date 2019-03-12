Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate with the Supercoppa trophy, after the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus FC and Milan at King Abdullah Al Jawhara International Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for the Italian Serie A soccer match vs Udinese Calcio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Mar. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (2-L) and his teammates perform during their training session in Turin, Italy, Mar. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo said Tuesday that he did not regret leaving Spain, where he played for nine years as a Real Madrid forward.

The 34-year-old left the La Liga powerhouse in July to join the Serie A giant.