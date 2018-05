Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane on Friday confirmed that Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is ready for the upcoming UEFA Champions League final match against Liverpool, adding that the next La Liga game against Villarreal will be a tune-up for Ronaldo prior to the Champions League clash.

Ronaldo recovered from a sprained right ankle he sustained in the El Clasico match against Barcelona on May 6, and resumed the team training for the final La Liga game.