Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella scores a goal on a penalty kick during the italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs UC Sampdoria at Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Dec. 29, 2018 EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Sampdoria players jubilate after Fabio Quagliarella scores a goal during the italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs UC Sampdoria at Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' player Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and UC Sampdoria at Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on Saturday leading a 2-1 defeat over Sampdoria in the match-day 19 of the Serie A, ending 2018 with a difficult home victory.

The video assistant referee (VAR) technology played a critical role after the main referee used it to award two penalties — one for each side — and annul a late equalizer scored by Sampdoria in the final minutes of the game.