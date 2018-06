Supporters of Portugal after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Morocco in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Supporters of Morocco watch the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Morocco, in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/TIAGO PETINGA

Portugal's goalkeeper Rui Patricio (R) in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Morocco at the Luzhniki Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

Players of Morocco react after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Morocco in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (L) and Hakim Ziyach of Morocco in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Morocco in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday netted the winner to help defeat Morocco in both teams' second match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, knocking the Moroccan side out of the tournament.

The Real Madrid superstar netted his fourth goal of the tournament, after scoring a hat trick in Portugal's 3-3 draw against Spain in their opening match Friday.