Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo in the stands during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Juventus FC and BSC Young Boys Bern at the Allianz Arena in Turin, Italy, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Global soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo was on Thursday left off Portugal's team sheet for its upcoming internationals at a time when the Juventus forward was facing rape allegations.

The former Real Madrid icon will therefore not face Poland in the UEFA Nations League in October, nor Scotland the following month.