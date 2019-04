Spal's Kevin Bonifazi (C) scores the 1-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Juventus FC at the Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, April 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Spal's Sergio Floccari (2-R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 2-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Juventus FC at the Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, April 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Juventus' players after the Italian Serie A soccer match against Spal at the Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, April 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Spal's Sergio Floccari (2-L) scores the 2-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Juventus FC at the Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, April 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

SPAL rallied from a 1-0 deficit to earn a 2-1 home win here Saturday over Juventus, who were playing without Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The result postponed the visitors' celebration of an eighth straight title, as they needed at least a draw to clinch yet another Serie A trophy.