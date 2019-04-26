Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning the Italian Serie A Championship ("Scudetto") at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs ACF Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, April 20, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to score as many goals as possible when his team, the official Serie A champion, visit third placed Inter Milan in a bid to regain the territory lost in the fight to be the Italian first tier top scorer.

With the Serie A and Italian Super Cup titles under his team's belt, Ronaldo still has two challenges ahead of him; one, to end his first season in Italy as the top league scorer and, two, to score more than 30 goals for the tenth season in a row.