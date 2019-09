Cristiano Ronaldo (C) of Juventus, Lionel Messi (L) of FC Barcelona and Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool react during the UEFA Champions League Draw, part of the UEFA European Club Football Season Kick-Off 2019/2020 at Salle des Princes, Grimaldi Forum on 29 August, 2019 in Monaco. EPA-EFE FILE HANDOUT/Harold Cunningham/UEFA

Juventus’ Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona’s Argentine talisman Lionel Messi and Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk made the short list for the Best FIFA Men’s Player, the international soccer federation announced on Monday.

The announcement came a few days after the Dutchman prevailed over Messi and Ronaldo to earn the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award for 2018/19.