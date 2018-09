Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, Britain, on Sept. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TIM KEETON

Real Madrid's Luka Modric poses with his trophies after being named UEFA Champions League Player of the Year prior to the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and CD Leganes in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts before a soccer friendly match between Juvents A and Juventus B at Villar Perosa, Turin, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Croatia midfielder Luka Modric (Real Madrid) and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) were shortlisted on Monday for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award for 2018.

The three finalists were announced at an event in London in the presence of retired soccer greats, including Peter Schmeichel, Sol Campbell, Nwankwo Kanu and Kelly Smith.