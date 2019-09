Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho during an interview with Efe in Madrid, Spain, 13 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ Rodrigo Jiménez

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario takes part in the International Sports Convention in Dubai, UAE, 2 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ Ali Haider

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho and Chilean star Ivan Zamorano are among the special guests who will attend the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Monday at Milan’s Teatro alla Scala.

The guest list also includes Argentines Sebastian Veron, Esteban Cambiasso and Santiago Solari, Frenchman Youri Djorkaeff, Brazil’s Ronaldinho and Dutchman Clarence Seedorf, the organizers told Efe.