Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese national soccer team practiced on Tuesday.
Portugal head coach Fernando Santos oversaw the training in preparation for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Portuguese national soccer team striker Cristiano Ronaldo (C) performs during his team's training session at Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras, Portugal, on June 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/INACIO ROSA
Portuguese national soccer team players attend their team's training session at Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras, Portugal, on June 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/INACIO ROSA
Portuguese national soccer team goalkeeper Rui Patricio (R) performs during his team's training session at Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras, Portugal, on June 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/INACIO ROSA
Portuguese national soccer team players Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and Jose Fonte (L) perform during their team's training session at Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras, Portugal, on June 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/INACIO ROSA
