Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B preliminary-round match between Portugal and Morocco in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) in action against Mehdi Benatia, of Morocco, during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B preliminary-round match between Portugal and Morocco at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) in action against Mehdi Benatia (R), of Morocco, during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B preliminary-round match between Portugal and Morocco at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo said Wednesday that his team had almost advanced to the 2018 World Cup knockout round after beating Morocco 1-0 in the Group B second match.

Ronaldo scored the winner for Portugal in the victory over the Moroccan side and was named the Man of the Match, helping his side top the group with four points.