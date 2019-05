Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs Atalanta BC at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREA DI MARCO

Cristiano Ronaldo's first season at Juventus was not as good as the Portuguese star would have liked given that his scoring average was his lowest-ever in the past 10 campaigns.

Missing the final 2018-2019 Serie A matchday, Ronaldo has played 31 league games with the Turin-based club scoring 21 goals, the lowest since his last season with Manchester United, when he collected 18 goals in 33 Premier League games.