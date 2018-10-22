Photograph showing Betis's Sergio Leon (C) vying for the ball with several Valladolid players during a La Liga Santander match in Sevilla, Spain, Oct 21, 2018 EPA-EFE/Julio Muñoz

Photograph showing Real Betis vying for the ball with Valladolid during a La Liga Santander match in Sevilla, Spain, Oct 21, 2018 EPA-EFE/Julio Muñoz

Real Valladolid beat Real Betis 1-0 at Sunday's ninth round of La Liga.

A goal by Antonio Regal on a pass by Argentina's Leo Suarez in the 35th minute gave Sergio Gonzalez's Blanquivioletas the win over the Sevillans.