Manchester United's Alex Telles (in red) battles Chelsea's Reece James for the ball during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 28 April 2022.

Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea (L) lunges to stop a shot by Chelsea's Timo Werner during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 28 April 2022.

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso (C) celebrates after scoring against Manchester United during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 28 April 2022.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) in action against Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta during the Premier League match in Manchester, England, on 28 April 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo came to the rescue of Manchester United yet again on Thursday, scoring his 17th goal of the Premier League campaign to secure a 1-1 draw against visiting Chelsea, who would have taken all of the points but for some clutch saves by Red Devils goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Blues remain third with 66 points, 6 better than Arsenal.