Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with his coach Massimiliano Allegri during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and US Sassuolo at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Serie A goal on Sunday, then went on to make it a brace as he led Juventus to a 2-1 win against Sassuolo, extending the Italian league leader's winning streak.

Ronaldo had not scored in his first three Serie A games with Juventus, but on Sunday did not disappoint coach Massimiliano Allegri, who had said at a press conference on the eve of the clash that the former Real Madrid forward would score against Sassuolo.