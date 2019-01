Juventus' Emre Can (front C) causes an own goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and Juventus FC in Rome, Italy, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Lazio's Lucas Leiva (L) in action against Juventus' Paulo Dybala (R) during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and Juventus FC in Rome, Italy, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo scores the 2-1 lead from the penalty spot during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and Juventus FC in Rome, Italy, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (L) celebrates with his teammates Giorgio Chiellini (2-L), Alex Sandro (2-R), and Federico Bernardeschi (R) after scoring the 2-1 lead from the penalty spot during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and Juventus FC in Rome, Italy, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late penalty to give Juventus a 2-1 win at Lazio on Sunday, extending the Bianconeri's lead at the top of Serie A to 11 points.

The Portuguese superstar and his compatriot Joao Cancelo scored in the final 15 minutes to complete the comeback and salvage a match that the Roman team had dominated for the first hour.