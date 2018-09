Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri watches his team warm up before their International Champions Cup soccer match between Juventus vs Benfica at Red Bull Stadium, in Harrison New Jersey, United States, July 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER FOLEY

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match AC Chievo Verona vs Juventus FC at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FILIPPO VENEZIA

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri on Saturday said he was confident that his new Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will score his first goal with the team in the upcoming Serie A clash with Sassuolo, after failing to find the back of the net in the previous three matches.

Ronaldo, 33, joined Juve over the summer on a four-year deal for a reported transfer fee of 112 million euros ($130 million), after nine years with Real Madrid.