New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (R) runs after a reception against the Los Angeles Chargers in the third quarter of their AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 13 January 2019. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter of their AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 13 January 2019. EFE/EPA/JOHN CETRINO

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (L) is grabbed by New England Patriots lineman Adam Butler (R) in the second quarter of their AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 13 January 2019. EFE/EPA/JOHN CETRINO

Rookie Sony Michel logged 129 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns to lead the New England Patriots to a 41-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the American Conference divisional playoffs on Sunday, a win earning them their eighth straight ticket to the AFC championship.

With the win, the Patriots are now the favorites when they go up in the final against the Kansas City Chiefs, who on Saturday defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-13.