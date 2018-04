Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (C) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (L) and center Joel Embiid (R) during the fourth period of game four of the Eastern Conference First Round playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Philadelphia 76ers Ersan Ilyasova (L) Dario Saric (R) and Joel Embiid (R) celebrate during the fourth period of game four of the Eastern Conference First Round playoffs against the Miami Heat at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons (R) and Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (L) wait for a rebound during the second period of game four of the Eastern Conference First Round playoffs at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, Apr. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

The Philadelphia 76ers took a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first round playoff series against the Miami Heat, winning Game four 106-102 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Saturday night.

Ben Simmons became only the fifth rookie ever to score a triple-double in the playoffs, scoring 17 points with 13 rebounds and 10 assists as the Sixers cemented their grip on the series.