Jesse Mendes of Brazil in action during the round three of the Uluwatu CT surfing event as part of the World Surf League Championship Tour in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia, Jun. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Australian Owen Wright in action during round three of the Uluwatu CT surfing event as part of the World Surf League Championship Tour in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia, Jun. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Michael Rodrigues of Brazil in action during round three of the Uluwatu CT surfing event as part of the World Surf League Championship Tour in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia, Jun. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Brazilian rookie Michael Rodrigues eliminated current World No. 1 and fellow countryman Italo Ferreira at the World Surf League's men's Uluwatu CT event in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, according to the league's live results.

The upset happened in Round 3 as the competition kicked off. It will run until Monday.