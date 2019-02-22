Tony Finau (C) of the USA in action during the first day of the WGC Mexico Championship 2019 golf tournament at the Club de Golf Chupultepec in Mexico City, Mexico, 21 February 2019. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

US golfer Tiger Woods in action during the first day 'World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship 2019' tournament, in Mexico City, Mexico, 21 February 2019. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

US golfer Justin Thomas in action during the first day of the 'World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship 2019' tournament, in Mexico City, Mexico, 21 February 2019. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

US player Phil Mickelson in action during the first day of the 'World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship 2019' tournament, in Mexico City, Mexico, 21 February 2019. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy signed a 63-stroke card on Thursday and dominated the first round of the World Golf Championship-Mexico Championship held at the Club de Golf Chapultepec.

McIIroy, 29, set the pace at the first round, ahead of American Dustin Johnson, thanks to his day's play on the 305 yard first hole, his tenth of the day, where he scored an eagle that earned him a standing ovation from the crowd, as well as seven birdies and a bogey at Chapultepec Golf Club, north of the Mexican capital.