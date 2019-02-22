Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy signed a 63-stroke card on Thursday and dominated the first round of the World Golf Championship-Mexico Championship held at the Club de Golf Chapultepec.
McIIroy, 29, set the pace at the first round, ahead of American Dustin Johnson, thanks to his day's play on the 305 yard first hole, his tenth of the day, where he scored an eagle that earned him a standing ovation from the crowd, as well as seven birdies and a bogey at Chapultepec Golf Club, north of the Mexican capital.