Rosario Central's Jonas Aguirre (L) vies for the ball with Gremio's Everton (R) during the Copa Libertadores group H soccer match between Rosario Central and Gremio at Gigante de Arroyito stadium in Rosario, Argentina, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCO TROVATO FUOCO

Everton (C) of Gremio in action during the Copa Libertadores group H soccer match between Rosario Central and Gremio at Gigante de Arroyito stadium in Rosario, Argentina, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCO TROVATO FUOCO

Rosario Central's Oscar Cabezas (L) vies for the ball with Gremio's Felipe Vizeu (R) during the Copa Libertadores group H soccer match between Rosario Central and Gremio at Gigante de Arroyito stadium in Rosario, Argentina, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCO TROVATO FUOCO

The Argentine Rosario Central and the Brazilian Gremio ended their first game with a 1-1 draw in a debut match for Group H of the Copa Libertadores.

Fernando Zampedri took the lead for the local team in the second minute, but Everton equalized for the visitor team just 11 minutes later at the Gigante de Arroyito stadium in the city of Rosario.