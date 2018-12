Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel looks to throw again st the New York Giants in the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (C) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears in the second half during the NFL American Football game between the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins gestures after breaking up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (Not Pictured) on the final play of overtime during the NFL American Football game between the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (R) looks to throw against the Chicago Bears in the first half of the NFL American Football game between the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Kicker Aldrick Rosas scored a 44-yard field goal in overtime on Sunday to help the New York Giants beat the Chicago Bears 30-37, ending Chicago's five game winning-streak.

The Giants (4-8), last in the NFC East division standings, were able to upset the Bears (8-4), who were without their starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky.