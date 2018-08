Rose Chelimo (C-R) of Bahrain and Keiko Nogami (C-L) of Japan run during the women's marathon at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Rose Chelimo of Bahrain (C) runs during the women's marathon at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Rose Chelimo of Bahrain runs during the women's marathon at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Keiko Nogami (L) of Japan cools off during the women's marathon at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Rose Chelimo of Bahrain reacts as she crosses the finish line during the Women's Marathon at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Bahrain's Rose Chelimo won gold in the women's marathon at the Asian Games on Sunday in Jakarta.

Chelimo crossed the finish line in a time of 2 hours, 34 minutes and 51 seconds, beating out Japan's Keiko Nogami by 1 minute, 36 seconds for silver, and North Korea's Kim Hye Song by 2 minutes, 29 seconds for bronze.