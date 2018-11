Justin Rose of England reacts to his putt on the 9th green during the Ryder Cup 2018 at The Golf National in Guyancourt, near Paris, France, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

England's Justin Rose and the United States' Brooks Koepka have exchanged their positions again, as Rose restored the No. 1 spot of the World Golf Ranking released Monday, knocking Koepka down to second.

Rose had claimed the top spot after his victory at the Turkish Airlines Open, and then lost ground last week to Koepka, who dropped to the 12th place at the Dunlop Phoenix on Sunday after a two-year reign in Miyazaki.