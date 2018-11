Justin Rose of England reacts to his putt on the 9th green during the Ryder Cup 2018 at The Golf National in Guyancourt, near Paris, France, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

English golfer Justin Rose regained the No. 1 spot in the World Golf Ranking, released Monday.

Rose, 38, successfully defended the Turkish Open title on Sunday after defeating Li Haotong of China in a playoff, who climbed eight places to world No. 42.