Chicago Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison (2-R) blocks Minnesota Timberwolves forward Dario Saric of Croatia (R) as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington (2-L) shoots between Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn (L) and Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (C) during the NBA basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 26 December 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. (R) scores on Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington (R, front) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (R, rear) during the NBA basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose (L) drives around Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Derrick Rose top scored for the Minnesota Timberwolves with 24 points to take them to a 119-94 win against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Wednesday.

This was the second straight win for the Timberwolves (16-18), who are placed last in the Northwest Division, only half a game behind the Utah Jazz, who are the second-last.