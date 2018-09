Italian rider Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) refuses to shake hands with Spaniard Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) during a press conference held in Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sept. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Jaime Olivares

Italian motorcyclist Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) on Thursday downplayed the handshake incident that involved Spaniard Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) ahead of the San Marino and Rimini's Coast MotoGP.

Earlier on Thursday, Rossi refused to shake Marquez's extended hand during a press conference ahead of the race scheduled for Sunday.