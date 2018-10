Yamaha MotoGP riders Maverick Vinales (L) of Spain, Johann Zarco (2-L) of France, Valentino Rossi (3-L) of Italy, Hafizh Syahrin (2-R) of Malaysia and Katsuyuki Nakasuga (R) of Japan pose during a press event with pianist and composer Francesco Tristano (3-R) at the Yamaha Hall in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Italy's Valentino Rossi and other MotoGP riders discussed the connection between a motorcycle and a piano during a promotional event organized by Yamaha in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Rossi, Spain's Maverick Vinales, France's Johann Zarco, Malaysia's Hafizh Syahrin and Japan's Katsuyuki Nakasuga took part in the event, equally renowned for its motorbikes as for its pianos.