Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (on court) is mobbed by his team mates after scoring to win the game as time expired during the fourth quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 04 August 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard lays up the ball during the third quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 04 August 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (L) drives to the basket pas tBrooklyn Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (R) during the third quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 04 August 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT