Sacramento Kings guard Vince Carter (L) and Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (R) shake hands before their NBA game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, 25 March 2018. In solidarity with the Sacramento Kings, the Boston Celtics wore warm-up shirts in remembrance of unarmed Stephon Clark who was fatally shot by Sacramento Police last week during practice before their NBA game. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The Sacramento Kings players during the national anthem wearing shirts in remembrance of unarmed Stephon Clark who was fatally shot by Sacramento Police last week before their NBA game against the Boston Celtics at at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, 25 March 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Terry Rozier scored 33 points on Sunday and topped a four-player roster with double-digit production which propelled the Boston Celtics to a 93-104 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Celtics won in Sacramento for the first time since Feb. 1, 2011.