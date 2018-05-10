Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart scored the three decisive points in the last 10 seconds of regulation to take the Boston Celtics to a 114-112 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff at the TD Garden on Wednesday night to seal the best-of-seven series 4-1.
With the win, the Celtics reached their second consecutive Eastern finals, where they will meet defending Conference champions Cleveland Cavaliers, fresh off a 4-0 sweep against the Toronto Raptors in the other semi-final.