Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (L) of Australia makes a pass around Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (R) of Australia during the third quarter of the Eastern Conference First Round playoff game five between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (L) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (R) of Australia reach for the loose ball during the fourth quarter of the Eastern Conference First Round playoff game five between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Philadelphia 76ers center Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid covers his mouth of Cameroon covers his mouth during the third quarter of the Eastern Conference First Round playoff game five between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference First Round playoff game five between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (R) makes a pass as Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (L) of Croatia defends during the fourth quarter of the Eastern Conference First Round playoff game five between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (L) celebrates as Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (R) walks to the bench in the final moments of the Boston Celtics win of the Eastern Conference First Round playoff game five between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart scored the three decisive points in the last 10 seconds of regulation to take the Boston Celtics to a 114-112 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff at the TD Garden on Wednesday night to seal the best-of-seven series 4-1.

With the win, the Celtics reached their second consecutive Eastern finals, where they will meet defending Conference champions Cleveland Cavaliers, fresh off a 4-0 sweep against the Toronto Raptors in the other semi-final.