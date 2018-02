New York Knicks Enes Kanter (R) tries to pass the ball to Tim Hardaway Jr (L) as Boston Celtics forward Abdel Nader (2-L) and Al Horford (2-R) defend during the second quarter at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris (R) makes a shot past defending New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley (L) during the third quarter at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum slams dunks during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Celtics guard Terry Rozier (C) takes a sot as New York Knicks Tim Hardaway Jr. (L) Kristaps Porzingis (R) defend during the second quarter at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Point guard Terry Rozier, making his first career start in his third season for the Boston Celtics, shone with a triple-double that led his team to a comfortable 103-73 victory over the New York Knicks.

The 23-year-old Rozier, who was playing in place of injured starter Kyrie Irving, accounted for 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, taking the Celtics to their second consecutive win.