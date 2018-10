The President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales (3L); Andalusian Tourism and Sports Adviser, Francisco Javier Fernandez Hernandez (3R); Seville Mayor, Juan Espadas (C); the President of Andalusia Football Federation, Eduardo Herrera (2R); the President of Real Betis club, Angel Haro (2L); and others, during an event in Seville city hall, Seville, Spain, Oct. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/Julio Muñoz

The President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales (R) and the President of Andalusia Football Federation, Eduardo Herrera, during an event in Seville city hall, Seville, Spain, Oct. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/Julio Muñoz

The President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, on Friday presented the UEFA Nations League clash between Spain and England that will be held at the Benito Villamarin stadium in the Spanish city of Seville on Oct. 11.

Spain marked a remarkable kick-off in the newly-created UEFA tournament, claiming two wins in a row; over England (2-1) and Croatia (6-0).