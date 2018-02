Utah Jazz Rodney Hood reacts during the 2nd half of a NBA game played against Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Feb. 7, 2018. EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

Memphis Grizzlies Marc Gasol (R) reacts next to Utah Jazz Ricky Rubio (L) during the 2nd half of their NBA game at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Feb. 7, 2018. EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

Utah Jazz Ricky Rubio (L) drives past Memphis Grizzlies Mario Chalmers (R) during the 2nd half of their NBA game at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Feb. 7, 2018. EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

Ricky Rubio netted 29 points to help the Utah Jazz register their seventh consecutive victory on Wednesday, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 92-88 at the FedExForum in Memphis.

Rubio, who averaged one point per minute, put up 29 points, converting 8 of 16 field goal attempts - including 2 of 4 three-pointers - and scored 11 free throws out of 14.