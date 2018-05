Spanish Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio delivers a press conference after the team's NBA playoffs disqualification in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States, 09 May 2018. Rubio is recovering from an injury which prevented him from participating in the playoffs. EFE/George Frey

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio of Spain warms up before the NBA Western Conference Semifinals playoff basketball game three between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 04 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GEORGE FREY

Spanish Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio delivers a press conference after the team's NBA playoffs disqualification in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States, 09 May 2018. Rubio is recovering from an injury which prevented him from participating in the playoffs. EPA-EFE/George Frey

Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio said Wednesday that he had the best season since becoming a professional with the Utah Jazz this year, despite not being able to play through the semifinals in the Western Conference, due to injury, where his team lost to the Houston Rockets.

"I went through hell. It was one of the toughest moments of my career," he said, referring to his team's loss to the Rockets.