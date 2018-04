(FILE) Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio of Spain is introduced before the NBA Western Conference First Round playoff basketball game six between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

(FILE) Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio from Spain watches from the bench after going out with a hamstring injury in the first half during the NBA Western Conference First Round playoff game six at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Star point guard Ricky Rubio's left hamstring injury forced him to sit out his team's first game of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets, which they lost 96-110, at the Toyota Center in Texas Sunday.

Before the game, Jazz coach, Quin Snyder, confirmed Rubio will be missing the match due to a tear in his tendon.