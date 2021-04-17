Andrey Rublev of Russia celebrates winning his semi final match against Casper Ruud of Norway at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 17 April 2021. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Andrey Rublev of Russia in action during his semi final match against Casper Ruud of Norway at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 17 April 2021. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Casper Ruud of Norway in action during his semi final match against Andrey Rublev of Russia at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 17 April 2021. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Daniel Evans of Britain in action during his semi final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 17 April 2021. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER