Andrey Rublev set up a Monte-Carlo Masters final clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas after straight-set wins over Casper Ruud and Daniel Evans respectively as both continue their search for a maiden ATP Masters title.
Andrey Rublev of Russia celebrates winning his semi final match against Casper Ruud of Norway at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 17 April 2021. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Andrey Rublev of Russia in action during his semi final match against Casper Ruud of Norway at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 17 April 2021. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Casper Ruud of Norway in action during his semi final match against Andrey Rublev of Russia at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 17 April 2021. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Daniel Evans of Britain in action during his semi final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 17 April 2021. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts during his semi final match against Daniel Evans of Britain at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 17 April 2021. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
