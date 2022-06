Real Madrid's new German soccer player Antonio Rudiger during his official presentation at Valdebebas City in Madrid, Spain, 20 June 2022. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid's new German soccer player Antonio Rudiger during his official presentation at Valdebebas City in Madrid, Spain, 20 June 2022. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo

German defender Antonio Rüdiger on Monday was officially presented as a Real Madrid player after signing a four-year contract with the Spanish powerhouse.

“This is a very special day for my family and for me,” the German defender said during the event attended by his parents, wife and two children.